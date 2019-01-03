SKIING

Thinking of doing a Tahoe ski trip? This could be a great weekend to go

If you love snow and you love Tahoe, now's the time to go! You'll want to get to driving before a series of storms move into the region. (KGO-TV)

By Brandon Behle
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
An already good 2018-2019 California ski season could get a lot better over the next week as Northern California braces for six straight days of storms.

The first storm is projected to arrive Saturday morning and the National Weather Service says 1-2 feet of snow could fall on Saturday and Sunday alone.

The Tahoe resorts are already gearing up for a big weekend with several places posting about it on social media.


If you want to take advantage of the snow, plan to leave on Friday. Road travel is expected to be hazardous with so much snow coming to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The 2018-19 season has already started off better than last ski season.

Through January 3rd, most resorts are seeing about double the amount of snow they saw at this time last year.

"We've been incredibly lucky so far this season, having snow fall at perfect times to refresh the mountain and give us great conditions, while not occurring on heavy travel days," said Sierra At Tahoe spokesperson Sarah Sherman.


The cold temperatures have also allowed resorts to continuously make snow as well which has many resorts predicting a long season.

"Right now we are looking at four, five or even six more months of skiing and riding," wrote Squaw Valley Public Relations Director Liesl Hepburn.

The 2017-18 season was below average and would have been much worse if not for a "March Miracle" that dumped more than 200" inches on the area.

That was more than half of Tahoe's average snowfall for the 6-month season.

Here's how this season is stacking up by the numbers so far at several Tahoe resorts:

Squaw Valley
January 3 Snowfall Total (This Season): 99" inches
January 3 Snowfall Total (Last Season): 69" inches
2017-18 Total Snowfall: 411" inches
Average Total Snowfall: 450" inches

Alpine Meadows
January 3 Snowfall Total (This Season): 88" inches
January 3 Snowfall Total (Last Season): 67" inches
2017-18 Total Snowfall: 387" inches
Average Total Snowfall: N/A

Sierra at Tahoe
January 3 Snowfall (2018-19 Season): 85" inches
January 3 Snowfall (2017-18 Season): 39" inches
2017-18 Total Snowfall: 348" inches
Average Total Snowfall: 400" inches

Kirkwood
January 3 Snowfall (2018-19 Season): 108" inches
January 3 Snowfall (2017-18 Season):
2017-18 Total Snowfall:
Average Total Snowfall:

Northstar
January 3 Snowfall (2018-19 Season): 82" inches

Sugar Bowl
January 3 Snowfall (2018-19 Season): 101" inches

