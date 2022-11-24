PIER 39 unwraps its nightly tree lighting show

Celebrate HapPIER Holidays at The PIER! PIER 39 unwraps its nightly tree lighting show, now through January 8th, 2023.

PIER 39 is once again spreading merriment and musical holiday cheer on San Francisco's waterfront as its popular 60-ft. high Performing Christmas Tree comes to dazzling life each evening from 5:00 p.m. t0 10:00 p.m. on the half-hour throughout the holiday season, November 22, through January 8, 2023.

These delightful tree-lighting moments are the ideal accompaniment to fine dining and holiday shopping on The PIER.

Synchronized and choreographed to festive holiday music, the tree actually "performs" and becomes a kaleidoscope of swirling colors and songs, adorned with thousands of glittering specialty lights and ornaments.

"It rotates to different music, so we have Trans-Siberian Orchestra, really majestic music. We have Brian Setzer rockin' with The Nutcracker Suite and then we have a great medley from the movie "Elf'." Who doesn't love Elf?" says Tim O'Day, Principal of TO'Day Group PR. O'Day's team puts the "magic in the tree."

It takes the PIER 39 Environmental Services team three weeks to decorate the tree as each of the 15,000 energy-efficient LED lights and 500 ornaments need to be individually secured against the occasional winds off the Bay.

At the end of each performance, the tree magically returns to its static repose as an elegant and stately traditional Christmas tree.

An awe-inspiring Christmas tree has welcomed millions of visitors at the Entrance Plaza of PIER 39 every holiday season since 1983 (except 2020), becoming a not-to-be-missed San Francisco tradition during the holidays.

This year's live, towering white fir tree was harvested from Carlton Tree Farm in Siskiyou County in Northern California and weighs over 16,000 pounds!

"Seeing and hearing the visitors as they are enjoying the performing tree always puts me in the holiday spirit. We're so excited to once again celebrate the holidays with our guests here at PIER 39," says Taylor Safford, President and CEO of PIER 39.

