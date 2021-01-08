California Rep. Ted Lieu talks impeachment, Trump removal in wake of Washington, DC riots

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Southern California Congressman Ted Lieu joined ABC7's program "Getting Answers" on Friday to discuss impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump in the wake of the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Lieu is one of three Democrats drafting articles of impeachment against the president. The lawmakers plan to introduce the articles, which have been cosigned by more than 160 others, on Monday, the congressman said.
A vote could be called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi next week, he said.
Other options to remove the president would be the 25th Amendment or Trump's resignation.
