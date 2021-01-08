Politics

California Rep. Ted Lieu talks impeachment, Trump removal in wake of Washington, DC riots

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Southern California Congressman Ted Lieu joined ABC7's program "Getting Answers" on Friday to discuss impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump in the wake of the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Lieu is one of three Democrats drafting articles of impeachment against the president. The lawmakers plan to introduce the articles, which have been cosigned by more than 160 others, on Monday, the congressman said.

RELATED: Pelosi, Schumer call for President Trump's removal via 25th Amendment or impeachment

A vote could be called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi next week, he said.

Other options to remove the president would be the 25th Amendment or Trump's resignation.

Watch the entire interview with Rep. Ted Lieu in the media player above.
