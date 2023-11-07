Turkey giveaway to be held at SF's Lowell High School ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The law office of Walkup Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger in association with Lowell High School and its alumni association will be hosting its First Annual Turkey Giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving.

The event will take place on Nov. 18 starting at 9 a.m. at Lowell.

According to the law office, any families that would like to receive a turkey will need to drive northbound on Middlefield Drive and turn eastbound on Eucalyptus Drive where turkeys will be given out.

This will be on a first come first serve basis with only one turkey per car.

Event officials say the family representative to receive the turkey must be 18 years or older and for safety reasons they will no pedestrians will be served.

For more details about the event and what to know head to Walkup Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger's website.