Turpin sisters who escaped parents' torture in 'house of horror' speak out in 1st interview

Watch the Diane Sawyer special event, 'Escape From A House Of Horror,' on Friday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
By Lucien Bruggeman
EMBED <>More Videos

Turpin sisters who escaped Perris 'house of horrors' speak out

PERRIS, Calif. -- Starved, beaten and chained for months at a time, those are just some of the abuses endured by the children of the Turpin family.

The children escaped captivity in a house of horrors nearly four years ago -- and two of them are telling their story for the first time in an exclusive interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer.

"The only word I know to call it is 'hell,'" said Jennifer Turpin, reflecting on the trauma of her childhood.

Sawyer sat down for exclusive interviews with Jennifer Turpin and her sister, Jordan, whose dramatic escape and 911 call in January 2018 led to the rescue of her and her 12 siblings -- exposing the world to the horrors that took place inside their Perris, California, home.



"My whole body was shaking. I couldn't really dial 911, because --" Jordan said through tears, recalling the day of her escape and why she felt she had to make an attempt to run to safety. "I think it was us coming so close to death so many times. If something happened to me, at least I died trying."

The Turpin daughters described brutal violence and being deprived of food, sleep, hygiene, education and health care for years.

"Mother, she choked me," Jordan said. "And I thought I was going to die."

In February 2019, David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including torture, false imprisonment and child cruelty. The parents were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

"My parents took my whole life from me. But now I'm taking it back," Jennifer Turpin said at her parents' sentencing hearing.

The two-hour "20/20" special, which airs Nov. 19, features never-before-seen police body camera footage, video and photos from the children's lives inside their parents' house and interviews with law enforcement members involved in the case.

"It stopped me dead in my tracks," said Riverside District Attorney Mike Hestrin. He and other officials told Sawyer and ABC News correspondent David Scott about the shocking challenges the Turpin children have faced since their rescue.

Nearly four years after their dramatic escape and rescue, the Turpin sisters said they are ready to move on with their life -- and reshape their public image.

"I want the Turpin name to be, like, 'Wow, they're strong, they're not broken,'" Jennifer said. "'They've got this.'"

Watch the Diane Sawyer special event, "Escape From A House Of Horror," on Friday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild abusetorturediane sawyerabcu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News