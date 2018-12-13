TV station mourning Meteorologist Jessica Starr who took her own life at 35

DETROIT --
Fox 2 in Detroit is mourning the loss of one of their own, after they learned meteorologist Jessica Starr took her own life Wednesday. She was 35.

"All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief," the station stated on its website.

Many of Starr's colleagues took to social media to share the "heartbreaking" news.

One tweet read, in part, "Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life."


Starr, a Michigan native, received meteorology degrees from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University, and worked at stations in Baltimore and Lansing before landing at Fox 2.

