UC Berkeley's Peregrine falcon parents lay three new baby eggs at East Bay campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The proud Peregrine falcon mother at the UC Berkeley campus now has some new eggs to add to the tower.
"Annie" laid her last of three new eggs Sunday night, in her nest atop the university's Campanile. The mother and her mate, Grinnell, have been seen taking turns incubating the eggs on UC Berkeley's falcon cam. The university's website has a handful of different camera angles to watch the Peregrine falcons and eggs through the hatching process.
This is the falcon parents' fifth breeding season on campus. So far, they have raised ten chicks.
Peregrine falcons are the fastest animal on the planet, able to reach top speeds of more than 200 miles per hour while diving for prey. Up until recently, they were considered an endangered species.
The cameras were installed back in 2019 after a crowdfunding effort raised nearly $15,000.
