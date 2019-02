A University of California Santa Cruz student faces Federal charges after being accused of creating an app designed to sell illegal drugs.A grand jury indicted the suspected creator of "Banana Plug", 18-year-old Colin Howard.The name of the app resembles U-C Santa Cruz's mascot-- "The Banana Slugs."Prosecutors say undercover officers bought Cocaine, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine through Banana Plug.Howard faces decades in prison if convicted.