UCSF breaks ground on SF Parnassus Heights campus reconstruction

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UCSF Health formally broke ground on what it calls the hospital of the future.

On Saturday, hospital officials celebrated the start of a massive rebuild of the Parnassus Heights campus.

The plan involves building a new 15-story hospital and research center at the current site, which has been operating since the early 1900s.

The expected cost more than $4 billion.

"We're gonna add almost 200 beds of capacity and double the size of the emergency room. This is really about serving the city of San Francisco and the region with more capacity," said Suresh Gunasekaran, UCSF Health President and CEO.

The new hospital is scheduled to open in 2030.

