CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Ulta Beauty is being forced to pay up over hazardous waste violations at five stores in Contra Costa County.The retailer is being penalized $752,000.Some of that money will go to environmental projects.The settlement follows an investigation of Ulta stores' improper storage, handling and disposal of hazardous waste.Ulta has adopted new employee training programs and has pledged a serious commitment to environmental compliance.