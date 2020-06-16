Airline passengers who do not wear masks could have flying privileges revoked

SFO is plastered with signage reminding people that you must cover your face, but there has still been plenty of bad mask behavior.
RELATED: How American airlines are cleaning planes in response to new coronavirus outbreak
"Three gentleman in a row came in without a mask and absolutely nothing was said to them," said Dr. Michael Anderson, president of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.
Anderson took a business trip to Denver and on June 6 posted three photos to Twitter of un-masked passengers on a United flight from Denver to San Francisco.
"The gate agent didn't give them a mask, the flight attendant did not give them a mask, and I just got really angry because I think that the airlines really owe it to us to prove that it's a safe place and a safe time to fly. I was floored."
"This basics of wearing a mask is what we owe to each other until a vaccine is here," said Anderson.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Lawmakers want airlines to give you cash refunds, not vouchers
On Monday, United Airlines said starting June 18 any passenger who does not comply when onboard a United flight will be placed on an internal travel restriction list.
On Friday, a woman tweeted photos that she says shows two American Airlines flight attendants not wearing masks on a flight her husband took from Dallas to Phoenix.
When ABC7 sent the tweet to American Airlines, they responded with a statement. "American Airlines began requiring face coverings (masks) for Flight Attendants May 1, and customers have been required to wear one since May 11. As our social team stated, we take this matter very seriously and we have reached out to the appropriate leadership in order to address this matter."
RELATED: How do you plan a summer vacation during the pandemic?
Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, and United Airlines all announced increased enforcement of face coverings through, Airlines for American, an industry trade organization. Each carrier will determine appropriate consequences for non-complying passengers, including suspension of flying privileges on that airline.
The new policy elicited mixed reaction from passengers at SFO.
"That's kind of stretching a bit far," said Mary Kent who was flying home to Denver Monday. "There's a lot of different reasons why people that don't want to wear it, first amendment rights and things like that. I think that they should as a courtesy wear the mask for everybody that is travelling, but you can't make them and then to put them on a no fly list is excessive."
"It is fair because you have to think about the rest of the people," said Edi Garcia, who flew back to SFO from Philadelphia Monday.
"Inside, you see everybody has a mask.... Before you get inside, they say you don't have a mask, come to the desk, we're going to give you one."
Young children and adults with medical reasons are exempt from wearing a mask on planes.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions