SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two Bay Area women just won a prize anyone would dream of.Free flights anywhere in the world, plus a companion -- for a year.United just shared video of the five grand prize winners for the "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes.An airline captain jumped on a Zoom call surprising them with the news.You had to share proof of your vaccine card to enter.So if anyone knows a "Lauren Aldredge" from Oakland or a "Lauren M" from San Francisco, time to give them a call.