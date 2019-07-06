USGS officials give update on 7.1 quake that hit SoCal

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- USGS officials gathered in Menlo Park to give an update about the 7.1 magnitude earthquake felt in Southern California.Authorities in Southern California are now reporting injuries and damage from the earthquake that was felt as far as Las Vegas and even Mexico.The quake that hit at 8:19 p.m. was given a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 to 7.1, but the measurements were being calculated.It followed Thursday's 6.4-mangitude quake that at the time was the largest Southern California quake in 20 years. Both were centered near Ridgecrest in the Mojave Desert.Kern County fire officials reported "multiple injuries and multiple fires" without providing details. San Bernardino County firefighters reported cracked buildings and a minor injury.