Using term 'illegal alien' in New York City could result in hefty fine

NEW YORK -- Using the term "illegal alien" or threatening to call ICE on a person in New York City could result in a hefty fine.

The NYC Commission on Human Rights said using the term "illegal alien" is illegal under law "when used with intent to demean, humiliate, or harass a person."

The new legal guidance also includes threatening to call ICE on a person or harassing them for their English proficiency or use of another language.

Those found to be violating these new guidelines could face up to $250,000 in fines.

Although this type of discrimination has been illegal in New York City for decades, last week's announcement "reaffirms these protections," the commission said.

The commission is currently investigating four cases involving discrimination based on threats to call ICE in order to harass, threaten, or intimidate a victim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdiscriminationu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, driver arrested after hit-and-run at Cupertino park
Car strikes pedestrians in Oakland, killing woman, injuring 4-year-old girl
Body found during search for Santa Cruz Co. kidnapping victim
Judge issues order to stop A's from buying Coliseum land from county
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Convicted child molester sought after skipping trial in Santa Clara County
Show More
Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot
'Mean Girls' pop-up restaurant set to open in Santa Monica
Police investigating assault claims against Gilroy HS football players
More TOP STORIES News