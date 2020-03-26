Coronavirus

Navy hospital ships set to arrive in NYC, LA within days to relieve pressure on local hospitals treating coronavirus patients

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he will travel to Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday to see off a 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship that will relieve the pressure on New York hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients.

Trump says he told New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo the ship will arrive in New York Harbor on Monday.

Trump said in a White House press conference that he'll "kiss it goodbye" and that the ship is "loaded up to the top" with medical supplies.

The announcement of the USNS Comfort's planned deployment comes as New York City-area hospitals are clearing out beds, setting up new spaces to triage patients and urging people with mild symptoms to consult health professionals by phone or video chat instead of overrunning emergency rooms.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York had climbed to 3,800 this week, including close to 900 in intensive care, with the peak of the outbreak weeks away.

The critical question remains whether the severe "social distancing" restrictions recently enacted by New York will help the state avoid a worst-case scenario of overwhelmed hospitals.

A second Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, is expected to arrive at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday. The Mercy will service non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, according to the Navy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityoutbreaknavycoronavirushospitalsu.s. & worldport of los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News