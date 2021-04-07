COVID-19 vaccine

This app helps you easily find COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By and Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With California reaching its full potential in the vaccine rollout, for some it may still seem like securing your own appointment is tougher than it sounds.

ABC7 Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke with a local software engineer, who is designing a free, new app feature, to help you easily find a vaccine appointment as soon as one pops up.

