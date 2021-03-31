COVID-19 vaccine

Is it OK to get a COVID-19 vaccine in another California county? Here's what we found

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Is it OK to get a vaccine in another county? Here's what we found

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In two weeks, everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But in the Bay Area, an appointment is no easy thing to come by.

When the state opened up its MyTurn vaccine registration website to everyone 50 and older Wednesday, there were hardly any appointments to be found in the nine Bay Area counties. But if you changed your address to somewhere in Fresno, Redding, Los Angeles or San Diego (just to name a few), there were appointments available all over the place.

So if you're able and willing to drive out to Madera County or even all the way down to Riverside, does that mean you should snag one of those appointments? Is that even allowed?

The answer to that question is different for county-run sites, federally run sites and pharmacy locations (like CVS, Walgreens, Safeway, etc.).

We reached out to 11 different counties outside the Bay Area with available vaccine appointments and asked if they would give doses to folks from the Bay Area who are willing to make the drive. Every answer we got was a different version of "no." (We didn't hear back from every county by publication time, and will update this story if we hear differently.)

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Shasta counties -- all of which had appointments available on the MyTurn site when we checked Wednesday morning -- all responded that vaccine doses in their counties are intended for people who live and work in the county.

"Our county cancels appointments made by people who don't live or work within San Bernardino County," a county spokesperson said.

The rules are a bit different at federal vaccine sites, which vaccinate people from any county. The two federally run sites in California, at the Oakland Coliseum and at California State University, Los Angeles, are set to cease operations April 11, so it looks like that loophole -- if you want to call it that -- is closing soon, too.

Your best bet, if you're willing to take a road trip, may be at a pharmacy location. CVS told ABC7 News that they have seen some people travel far from home to get a COVID-19 vaccine. As long as they are eligible for the vaccine by California's standards, there shouldn't be an issue.

"If they are able to register and it is the most convenient, they are able to go," said CVS Pharmacies spokesperson Lisa Kalajian.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscofresnolos angelesmarinvaccinesbay areacoronavirus californiacentral valleysouthern californiacvscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective for younger teens
Moscone playlist makes getting a vaccine even more joyous
Scammers targeting people who've received COVID-19 vaccine
Californians 50+ can now make a vaccine appointment on MyTurn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Director of SF's Trans Initiatives shares how to be an ally
Californians 50+ can now make a vaccine appointment on MyTurn
Black Oakland homeowner shorted $155K in appraisal
SF school board member Alison Collins sues district, colleagues
Moscone playlist makes getting a vaccine even more joyous
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective for younger teens
Show More
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was 'probably on something'
Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
UCSF researchers share tips to lose pandemic weight
Spring heat wave could break records in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News