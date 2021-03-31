COVID-19 vaccine

Californians 50+ can now make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on MyTurn: Here's how

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Californians ages 50 and older can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on the state's MyTurn site.

The option to book an appointment went live Wednesday, a day before the age group becomes officially eligible.

Previously, people ages 50 to 64 were only eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (in most California counties) if they had underlying health conditions or worked in a high-risk sector like food or emergency services.

To make an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov, fill out your information and enter your address. The website will show you if there available appointments near you.

You may have more trouble finding an appointment in the Bay Area, where demand for the vaccine still seems to be outpacing supply. You can enter different cities or ZIP codes into the MyTurn site to see if you there are availabilities elsewhere. However, a word of caution from the state before you book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment far from home:

"Your appointment could be cancelled depending on the requirements set in the county you are seeking a vaccine. Each county sets their own geographic requirements and most limit vaccination to those who live or work within the county. So before booking a vaccine appointment outside your county of residence, check the other county's official government website to make sure you are eligible to be vaccinated in that county, otherwise your appointment could be cancelled."

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesbay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecaliforniareopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports
Delta ends middle seats block starting May 1
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Is CA ready for COVID-19 vaccine expansion? Expert weighs in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Oakland homeowner shorted $155K in appraisal
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
More witnesses testify in day 3 of Derek Chauvin trial | LIVE
UCSF doc explains why you shouldn't be worried about 4th wave
Is CA ready for COVID-19 vaccine expansion? Expert weighs in
Spring heat wave could break records in Bay Area
Napa Co. is staying in red tier after COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
New app feature allows for vaccination status-based dating
Alameda Co. joins orange tier: Here's what will change
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
San Jose extends 'Al Fresco' program just before expiration
Oakland Zoo to start vaccinating their most at-risk animals
More TOP STORIES News