Celebrating Valentine's Day virtually? Here are some tips

Online dating has skyrocketed during the pandemic, but does that mean people won't be lonely on Valentine's Day?
By Sophie Flay
SILVER LAKE -- Is love in the air as Valentine's Day approaches?

A recent study from the dating app Bumble found that more than 90% of users are unsure what to do this Valentine's Day.

"What we've seen at Hinge is that actually 81% of Hinge users will not be celebrating Valentine's Day. But that's because sadly, they don't have anyone to celebrate it with," said Hinge's Director of Relationship Science Logan Ury.

Yet online dating has sky rocketed amid the pandemic. Hinge's global app downloads increased by 63% in 2020 compared to 2019.

And as vaccines rollout, they've become a hot topic in dating bios. Tinder reports that vaccine mentions in bios have increased six times the amount since June 2020.

If you're celebrating Valentine's Day virtually this year, check out the video for dating tips.
Report a correction or typo
