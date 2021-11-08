Hawaii police seek new leads in 1978 cold case murder of Bay Area woman

EMBED <>More Videos

Hawaii police seek new leads in 1978 murder of Bay Area woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New Developments in the cold case murder investigation of a Bay Area woman.

Valerie Ann Warshay was on a hiking trip in Hawaii when she vanished more than 40 years ago.

Now police are looking for any new leads in the case.

They say she was killed a few weeks after arriving on the Big Island from San Mateo County.

Her body was found at a park in Kalapana on April 23, 1978.

Police say the 26-year-old had met numerous people and they've had a suspect in the murder, but they've never been able to prove it.

They are asking anyone who may have come across Warshay to contact the Hawaii Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiimurderwoman killedinvestigationcold casesan mateo county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News