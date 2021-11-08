Hawaii police seek new leads in 1978 cold case murder of Bay Area woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New Developments in the cold case murder investigation of a Bay Area woman.Valerie Ann Warshay was on a hiking trip in Hawaii when she vanished more than 40 years ago.Now police are looking for any new leads in the case.They say she was killed a few weeks after arriving on the Big Island from San Mateo County.Her body was found at a park in Kalapana on April 23, 1978.Police say the 26-year-old had met numerous people and they've had a suspect in the murder, but they've never been able to prove it.They are asking anyone who may have come across Warshay to contact the Hawaii Police Department.