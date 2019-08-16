Vallejo Police Department releases video of January officer-involved shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Vallejo Police Department has released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened January 6 on Nebraska Street.The ABC7 I-Team filed a California Public Records Request for the video.Police were responding to a call for a man trespassing on church property. Forty-nine-year-old Edward Gonzales was armed with a knife.When Vallejo Police Officers Hollis and Hendrix arrived on scene, they spotted 49-year-old Edward Gonzales behind a building.Gonzales cursed at officers as they repeatedly told him to show them his hands.Despite numerous commands, Gonzales did not drop the knife he was carrying.He then hopped a fence as one of the officers attempted to Tase him. Vallejo police say the Taser malfunctioned and was ineffective.Gonzales continues running with the knife.After more ignored commands, Gonzales turns and approaches Officer Hendrix, who shoots him four times.It is only after Gonzales has been shot and following more commands that he drops the knife.Gonzales was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and survived. He's facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, brandishing a deadly weapon to resist or prevent arrest, resisting arrest, and trespassing.The Solano County DA's Office and the Vallejo Police Department have pending investigations. ABC7 News reached out to both for comment and did not hear back.The video production released by Vallejo PD includes dispatch recordings, maps and bodycam videos. The crucial part of the confrontation begins at 4:50, but the video on our website stops just before Gonzeles is shot due to the graphic nature of the incident.This is one of two officer-involved shootings in the city this year.