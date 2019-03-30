Vallejo Police release body cam video of controversial officer-involved shooting at Taco Bell; Warning: video is graphic

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time, Vallejo police have released body cam video of a controversial officer-involved shooting from February.It took place in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell restaurant, and not surprisingly, police and the dead man's family are looking at the same video, and seeing different things.Warning: this video is graphic.This is the first time Vallejo police department has released body cam video this way.It shows six officers surrounding the car of 21-year-old Willie McCoy in the drive through of a Taco Bell.Officers say McCoy is unconscious, with a gun on his lap, while they consider what to do he wakes up.Police say this arrow shows him reaching for the gun, and that is when officers opened fire. On the video, you hear numerous shots - fired so quickly that the sounds overlap.Vallejo Police Captain John Whitney says officers thought their lives were in danger. "They're basically protecting themselves and protecting their community, and that's why they used deadly force," he said.But Oakland attorney John Burris - who is representing McCoy's family - sees it differently. "The tactics that were employed were not employed in a way to save life or to protect life. It was engaged in a way at a moment's notice they could take a life," he said.Burris says McCoy was shot 25 times - and that was excessive force.McCoy's cousin Dave Harrison says he was executed. "Willie was a sitting duck" he said.