Vallejo homeowner fatally shoots man allegedly trying to burglarize home, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Vallejo homeowner fatally shot a man who was allegedly trying to burglarize their residence on Monday morning, according to police.

Police say they were called to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Georgia Street just before 9:45 a.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

When officers arrived they found the suspect suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the home. Police say the man ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vallejo Fire Department.

According to police, witnesses say the suspect was burglarizing the residence when the homeowner fired at least one shot.

VIDEO: California homeowner gets into shootout with armed intruders, sends them running

Los Angeles homeowner gets in shootout with armed intruders Terrifying surveillance video shows a masked intruder with a gun run up to the Mid City man as he was about to walk in his front door.

Vallejo police are investigating the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

This is the 19th homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023.