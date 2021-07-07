Gunshots, sideshows, firecrackers: Video shows chaotic Fourth of July scene in Vallejo

Chaotic Fourth of July sideshows push Vallejo PD to the limit

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple sideshows pushed Vallejo police to the limit on the Fourth of July.

Some of them drew hundreds of people as cars took over numerous intersections.

As officers moved in on one of them, they say spectators threw firecrackers and at least one person was arrested for blocking first responders.

Gunshots were also heard as officers had some of the vehicles towed.

