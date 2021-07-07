Gunshots, sideshows, firecrackers: Video shows chaotic Fourth of July scene in Vallejo

Some of them drew hundreds of people as cars took over numerous intersections.
As officers moved in on one of them, they say spectators threw firecrackers and at least one person was arrested for blocking first responders.
Gunshots were also heard as officers had some of the vehicles towed.
