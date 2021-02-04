Man arrested after threatening shooting at San Jose mall, police say

According to police, the man was live streaming on social media and discussed "shooting up" the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.
Police were notified around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the male suspect had a "distinct" appearance and a "loud" hair color.
At approximately 4:00pm our department received information that a male suspect was streaming information on social media regarding ‘shooting up’ a mall. The suspects location was quickly tracked and he was found to be at the Valley Fair Mall. pic.twitter.com/djcQWp4kq9— San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 4, 2021
Officers found the man at the mall on Stevens Creek Boulevard in San Jose and said he was armed with a weapon
No one at the mall was hurt.
Police have not identified the suspect or have not disclosed the charges he's facing.
