Man arrested after threatening shooting at San Jose mall, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was arrested by police Wednesday evening after he allegedly threatened violence at a San Jose mall.According to police, the man was live streaming on social media and discussed "shooting up" the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.Police were notified around 4 p.m. Wednesday.Police said the male suspect had a "distinct" appearance and a "loud" hair color.Officers found the man at the mall on Stevens Creek Boulevard in San Jose and said he was armed with a weaponNo one at the mall was hurt.Police have not identified the suspect or have not disclosed the charges he's facing.