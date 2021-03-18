Vanessa Bryant names 4 LASD deputies who shared photos of helicopter crash scene

LOS ANGELES -- Kobe Bryant's widow is naming four members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who allegedly shared gruesome pictures from the site of the January 2020 crash that killed her husband and daughter and seven others.

A judge recently ruled that Vanessa Bryant could obtain those names and share them publicly.

Deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell, and Raul Versales are now named in Bryant's lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

The complaint alleged the defendants abused their power and took photos from the scene - including the remains of Kobe and Gianna Bryant - and shared the photos among other members of the sheriff's department and the public.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva late Wednesday tweeted a brief response to the release of information from Vanessa Bryant: "We will refrain from trying this case in the media and will wait for the appropriate venue. Our hearts go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."



The sheriff's department strongly fought the release of the names.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others died Jan. 26, 2020, when the Sikorsky S-76B they were in crashed onto a hillside in Calabasas.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the crash found that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, became disoriented while flying in thick fog. Zobayan also did not follow training and violated visual flight rules, the investigation found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialos angeles county sheriff's departmentkobe bryanthelicopter crashlawsuit
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA Dreaming: Golden State's coastline among world's best
3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
Forever Changed: The future of the workplace after COVID-19
SFPD Chief addresses 'horrific' spike in anti-Asian violence
Why timing of possible recall election could benefit Newsom
AccuWeather forecast: Rain and breezy today, spring weekend ahead
CHS: Could too much pot make you sick?
Show More
March Madness: How to join the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom to reopen rides on April 1
COVID-19 updates: SF officials to give details on orange tier
San Mateo Co. celebrates move to new tier on St. Patrick's Day
More TOP STORIES News