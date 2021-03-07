kamala harris

Berkeley home where VP Kamala Harris grew up may become historic landmark

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The East Bay home where Vice President Kamala Harris grew up may become a historic landmark.

Berkeley leaders will consider a resolution on Tuesday that would allow for homes of historic residents to be given landmark status.

Harris was born in Oakland and spent most of her childhood in Berkeley. She attended Berkeley's African American cultural center almost every week and she was part of the city's first voluntary school integration program.

"Her election as the first woman, African-American and South Asian American to be elected to the second highest position in the country are historic achievements that must be honored," said Berkeley Councilmember Kate Harrison.

Current city rules only allow landmark status for places where historic events occurred. The resolution would allow for homes of historic Berkeley residents to be given landmark status.

If the resolution passes on Tuesday, a landmark application will need to be approved by the City Council and Landmarks Preservation Commission.

