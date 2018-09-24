VIDEO: Ind. school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel

EMBED </>More Videos

An Indiana school bus driver is charged with a felony after police said she let children take the wheel of the bus, and it was caught on camera.

VALPARAISO, Ind. --
An Indiana school bus driver is charged with a felony after police said she let children take the wheel of the bus, and it was caught on camera.

Investigators say 27-year-old Joandrea McAtee lets three kids, ages 11, 13 and 17, take turns driving for short stretches on her bus route in rural Valparaiso.

She has been fired from the bus company and is charged with felony neglect. Nobody was hurt.

The school said in a statement that, "The Porter Township School Corporation is angered and disappointed in the actions of this driver. The safety of our students is a top priority.

The bus company, First Student, said in a statement, "Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and totally at odds with what we stand for as a company. The driver has been terminated."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busbus driveru.s. & worldchild endangermentIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
Palo Alto vigil hosts large turnout in support of Kavanaugh accuser
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Palo Alto Mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted twice, cites Blasey Ford as inspiration
Grass fire that threatened a dozen homes in San Ramon under investigation
Two officers hurt in Oakland sideshow; 85 cars towed
Service dog shot on Oakland freeway dies
A's wild card delayed with 5-1 loss to Twins
Show More
Lawyers for Kavanaugh accuser commit to 'open' Senate hearing
Retired teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats
Garoppolo knocked out of game with possible torn ACL before loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Christine Pelosi, Adama Iwu explain how Kavanaugh accusations affecting Me Too movement
Winter-themed ice rink, park coming to San Francisco's Civic Center
More News