WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Woman captures dramatic video driving through flames while fleeing wildfire in Malibu

EMBED </>More Videos

"The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us," Rebecca Hackett said. "I thought I was going to die." (Rebecca Hackett)

MALIBU, Calif. --
A California woman captured dramatic video as she drove through flames trying to flee the devastating Woolsey Fire in Malibu.

Rebecca Hacket said she feared for her life as she drove down Kanan Road on Friday. Hackett told ABC had just left White Cloud Ranch, where she keeps horses.

"I felt the strongest wind I ever felt in my life. The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us, so we had to evacuate," she recalled.

EMBED More News Videos

Rebecca Hacket told ABC7's Leo Stallworth that she feared for her life as she drove down Kanan Road during the Woolsey Fire on Friday.



"I drove through flames for about two minutes. I thought I was going to die. I'm down in the valley now but there is still smoke everywhere," Hackett added.

The Woolsey Fire is one of two threatening homes in Ventura County and Los Angeles County in Southern California. The two blazes have charred a combined 20,000 acres as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Related Topics:
weatherwildfirefiresouthern californiacaliforniaWoolsey FireMalibu
WOOLSEY FIRE
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres, 250K under evacuations
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
President Trump threatens to withhold California funding due to 'poor' forest management
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Dispatch calls suggest PG&E power lines may have started Camp Fire
Pair of earthquakes shake Vallejo area within minutes of each other
9 dead in massive Butte County wildfire now at 90,000 acres
String of six suspicious fires under investigation in SF's Golden Gate Park
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
Show More
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres, 250K under evacuations
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Red Flag Warnings for Bay Area hills
Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories
More News