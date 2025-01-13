Veteran running Houston Marathon weekend to honor fallen hero

Maria Cabrera is running for more than just herself. She is running for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Maria Cabrera this Houston Marathon weekend for the first time. Cabrera, 39, is an U.S. Air Force veteran and a patrol sergeant with Houston Police.

"I'm running because I want to push myself to the next limit. I think everyone should push themselves to their full potential," Cabrera said.

Cabrera, a mother of two, also runs for a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice. Cabrera said each step she takes in the marathon is to honor U.S. Sgt. Marine Nicole Gee, who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021.

"I did not know her personally, but I feel like I can connect with her on that level of being so young and a female in the military deployed as a combat veteran," Cabrera shared.

The Chevron Houston Marathon is on Sunday, January 19, 2025.