3 arrested, firearm recovered from Walnut Creek Nordstrom store looting involving 80 people: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of looters ransack Walnut Creek Nordstrom store

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- New video shows a large police presence in Walnut Creek Saturday night, where witnesses say about 80 looters targeted Nordstrom.

The incident was first reported at 8:46 p.m. while the store was still open, according to police.

Two employees were assaulted and one was pepper sprayed by the suspects, Walnut Creek place said.

Officers arrested two people, one of whom was in possession of a firearm. A third person was arrested nearby a short time later in possession of stolen Nordstrom property, police added.

A manager at a nearby restaurant says his stunned customers just watched as the thieves grabbed merchandise, loaded it in waiting cars and drove off.

That manager described the chaos.

"We probably saw 50 to 80 people in ski masks crowbars a bunch of weapons. They were looting the Nordstrom's right here. And I thought they were going to start beating cars. I had to start locking doors lock the front door lock the back door," PF Chang's manager Brett Barrette said.

A BMW convertible was stopped by police - believed to be somehow connected with the mayhem there.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
walnut creektheftrobberylooting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store
SF DA files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square thefts
Bay Area crab fishers feel burden of delayed season
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
CHP immediately increasing freeway patrols after brazen robberies
Bay Area retail workers concerned thefts becoming more brazen
Show More
Union Square theft: SF open to amending surveillance camera laws
'Monday Night Raw' interrupted when fan goes after wrestler on live TV
Police respond to double shooting in San Jose
South Bay FedEx backlog causes concern as holidays near
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
More TOP STORIES News