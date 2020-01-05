Protesters take to streets in SF, SJ to oppose killing of Iran top general

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several groups gathered Saturday afternoon in San Francisco to protest the U.S. airstrike this week that killed the top general in Iran.The U.S. drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani could lead to war and destabilize the entire region, protest organizers said.Several groups have signed on for the protests, including the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.ABC7 News was in San Francisco where groups gathered outside City Hall at noon to protest war with Iran.People could be heard chanting "hands off Iran" while marching along Santa Clara Street between Powell and Market Street.Protesters we talked to said the President's actions won't deter future attacks, but will only lead to more deaths on both sides.Renay Davis was one of at least a thousand demonstrators in San Francisco."We've been there, we've done that, it didn't work, we've created terrorists, we've created Isis, we need to stop. No more assassinations of other country's officials," Davis said.Protesters say they're also calling for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops and bases in the region.Dozens of similar protests are planned around the country for a national day of action.In San Jose, a group of nearly 100 people rallied outside of City Hall.South San Jose resident Joseph Ricardo says if tensions escalate and war arises, it's not about national security. "It's a racket, war is fought for corporations, it's fought for a few people so they can become rich," Ricardo said.When it comes to who started this escalation, San Jose resident Charlotte Casey said it's the United States. "It's our fault, that was an assassination in somebody else's country- in another country. Completely wrong," Casey said.Protests in the Bay Area included groups like the Answer Coalition, Refuse Fascism Bay Area, and Code Pink.