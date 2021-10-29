Golden State Warriors

Warriors host family of Lafayette crossing guard who lost his life saving group of students

Warriors honor school crossing guard who lost his life

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors honored a school crossing guard who lost his life saving a group of students.

They hosted his family at Thursday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

45-year-old Ashley Dias volunteered as a crossing guard at Stanley Middle School in Lafayette. In September, he was struck by an SUV after pushing children to safety.

Former Warriors player Zaza Pachulia's son was near the crosswalk and witnessed the fatal accident. Pachulia and his family were devastated by the incident.

Thursday night, the Warriors wanted to remember Dias as a hero.

"He is a true hero in my eyes," said Zaza Pachulia, "He is a role model for all of us. Especially, the kids and the next generations."

"He is a true hero in my eyes.," said Ashley Dias' mother, Gloria Dias, "He is a role model for all of us. Especially, the kids and the next generations. Nothing will bring Ashley back. We find a glimmer of peace and comfort from the outpouring of love, support from the Bay Area communities."

Warriors star Stephen Curry reached out to the Dias family and greeted them before the game.

The Dias family remembered Ashley as a big Bay Area sports fan who would have loved being at Thursday night's game.

