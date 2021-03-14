'Rest in power': Warriors' Klay Thompson visits Fruitvale in remembrance of Breonna Taylor, Oscar Grant

The photos Thompson posted to Instagram show him wearing a shirt that says, "arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" on the front, and "say her name" on the back, along with a picture of Taylor.
"It has been one year on this date since Breonna Taylor was murdered while sleeping in her home. And just like Oakland's very own Oscar Grant, her life was cut short for no good reason at all," Thompson wrote.
The pictures were taken in front of murals painted in Oakland of Oscar Grant, who died at the hands of BART police in Fruitvale.
Grant was 22-year-old when he died on New Year's Day in 2009.
Thompson continued, "May both your legacies never be forgotten, along with those who've been murdered for simply living their lives. Rest in power Breonna & Oscar."