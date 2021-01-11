Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares how he got to fine Drake $500

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr shared that he got the chance to fine Drake $500.On Sunday, he shared his "Drake story" with ABC7 News' Chris Alvarez at Chase Center before their game against the Toronto Raptors.Kerr said there was a rule where players could bring a friend with them while flying "a couple of times a year" and one time when the team was about to fly out to Los Angeles after a home game, Steph Curry and Draymond Green were late because they were hanging out with Drake.Kerr said, "Unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake.""I fined all three of them for being late and Drake paid his $500 fine."