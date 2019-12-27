WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: 3 teens killed in crash, falling tree kills man, record-setting holiday travel season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Three teens were killed in a crash in Pleasanton on Christmas night, a falling tree killed man hiking at Muir Woods, and AAA says it will be a record-setting holiday travel season. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
Related topics:
fatal crashteen killedman killedtree fallholiday travel
fatal crashteen killedman killedtree fallholiday travel
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News