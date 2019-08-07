brush fire

WATCH LIVE: Brush fire burns at least 1 structure in unincorporated Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A vegetation fire on Sellars Avenue in unincorporated Oakley has burned at least one structure and is threatening several others, officials say.

An immediate evacuation has been ordered for Crismore Drive, Delta Road, and Stellar Avenue.

Oakley PD is ordering those in the affected area to leave immediately by car and go towards Highway 4, away from the area.

The fast-moving fire is being driven by the wind, officials say.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
