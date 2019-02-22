WATCH LIVE: Fire crews suspend search operations, moving to recovery after slide at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --According to the San Francisco Fire Department, they are suspending their search operations and are moving this to a recovery operation.
And #022319CR1 UPDATE WE HAVE ONE VICTIM TRAPPED UNDER THIS SLIDE, Search K9 Teams from @SFFDPio @SSFFire pic.twitter.com/ZmP4LJA4xF— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 23, 2019
Sky7 was over a landslide as emergency crews dug through the massive pile of sand searching for the trapped woman.
According to Fire officials, they received a call at 2:30 p.m. for a cliff rescue. When crews arrived they met a group of people frantically trying to dig someone out they said was trapped by the slide.
Witness told officials that they saw two women walking a dog about halfway up the cliff when the slide happened. One woman and a dog were rescued-- both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Lt. Jonathan Baxter, with the San Francisco Fire Department, said they are also looking into the possibility that the woman was pushed into the ocean, but they are confident that she did not go into the water.
Currently, on the scene are 60 firefighters and two search dogs. Cadaver dogs are on the way and will take over the recovery operation along with other equipment.
The slide is covering the beach and responders are right up against the water.
Fort Funston is right off Skyline Boulevard, west of Lake Merced.
According to the USGS, there have been rockslides in the past in this area. One in 1989 and another between 2002 and 2010.
#022319CR1 ADULT FEMALE OVER CLIFF ACTIVE CLIFF RESCUE FT FUNSTON AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/iGEHF5aAHH— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2019
UPDATE VICTIM LOCATED BEING EVALUATED BY MEDICS NOT LIFE THREATENING THIS IS REPORTED AS A PARTIAL SLIDE AT OR NEAR THE CLIFF https://t.co/izSgGAdcdS— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2019