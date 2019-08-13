WATCH LIVE: Police investigating suspicious device found in San Ramon

The device was described as a pressure cooker with exposed wires, police say.
Police say, at this point, they're unsure if it's an explosive device but have called the Walnut Creek Bomb Squad to the scene out of an abundance of caution.
The area has been evacuated.
Earlier this morning, our dispatch center received a call regarding a suspicious device in the area of 3110 Crow Canyon Place. Our Officers are currently assessing the item and have evacuated people from the area. pic.twitter.com/l0dikA1l1c
The device was described as a pressure cooker with exposed wires. At this point, we are unsure if this is an explosive device but, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure public safety, we have requested the assistance of the @walnutcreekpd Bomb Squad.— San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 13, 2019