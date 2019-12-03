Water main break floods streets in San Francisco's Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break at 18th Avenue and Noriega Street in the city's Sunset District.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area. At least one garage has been flooded, crews are working to drain it.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscowater main breaksunset district
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for suspects in assault on officer in Emeryville
AccuWeather forecast: Shower chances continue today
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
SJ woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Wisconsin Shooting: Student, officer injured in 2nd HS shooting in 2 days
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Show More
Vandal destroys Christmas decorations in California
WATCH IN 60: Rare macaw found, proposal to charge drivers in SF, more rain expected
New 'Black Widow' trailer released: 'I'm done running from my past'
Veteran receives first-of-its-kind heart transplant at Duke
US may face french fry shortage
More TOP STORIES News