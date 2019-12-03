Water main break floods streets in San Francisco's Sunset District

A mess of a morning for some residents in the Sunset District. SF Water Dept. crews tell me it’s ‘water main break season’ & here’s another off 18th & Noriega. SFFD are pumping out water that leaked into one woman’s garage.@abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/KXqbApBYhs pic.twitter.com/ZThxSWmleS — Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) December 3, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break at 18th Avenue and Noriega Street in the city's Sunset District.Drivers are being advised to avoid the area. At least one garage has been flooded, crews are working to drain it.