Nearly 2 years' worth of rainfall possible for parts of Southern California over the next week

While the region is expecting cool temperatures and cloudy skies on Friday, storms are expected to roll in overnight.
Sunday in Southern California will likely be dry, but another storm is expected on Monday.
Closer to home, we'll see a chance of rain every day in the Bay Area, beginning Sunday through Friday, according to meteorologist Mike Nicco.
Wednesday into Thursday could bring an atmospheric river, resulting in flooding and downed trees in the Bay Area.
Our first of the season "3-Strong" storm on our Storm Impact Scale is possible next week.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 22, 2021
"A major pattern change began today... We have a chance of rain every single day starting Sunday..." https://t.co/i8sXGLHTtZ
Snow is also possible at 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.
The weekend storms appear to be the beginning of an overall wetter trend, which could continue through the end of this month, CNN reports. The forecast for a possible storm every three to four days for the next two weeks could mean three to five inches of precipitation for the Southern California area, which is experiencing an extreme drought.
