Nearly 2 years' worth of rainfall possible for parts of Southern California over the next week

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- As the Bay Area braces for the strongest storm of the season so far, Southern California is expecting nearly two years' worth of rain over the next week, according to ABC7, our sister-station in Los Angeles.

While the region is expecting cool temperatures and cloudy skies on Friday, storms are expected to roll in overnight.

Sunday in Southern California will likely be dry, but another storm is expected on Monday.

Closer to home, we'll see a chance of rain every day in the Bay Area, beginning Sunday through Friday, according to meteorologist Mike Nicco.

RELATED: San Francisco Bay Area rain: Strongest storm of season to slam region with flooding rain, even snow next week

Wednesday into Thursday could bring an atmospheric river, resulting in flooding and downed trees in the Bay Area.



Snow is also possible at 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.

The weekend storms appear to be the beginning of an overall wetter trend, which could continue through the end of this month, CNN reports. The forecast for a possible storm every three to four days for the next two weeks could mean three to five inches of precipitation for the Southern California area, which is experiencing an extreme drought.

"It's going to be crazy heavy!": Atmospheric river could bring up to 6 feet of snow, cause blizzard conditions in Sierra Nevada next week, says ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
