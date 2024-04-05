Aloha begins at OAK

Flying with OAK is an easy and stress free way to get to Hawaii.

Flying with OAK is an easy and stress free way to get to Hawaii.

Flying with OAK is an easy and stress free way to get to Hawaii.

Flying with OAK is an easy and stress free way to get to Hawaii.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This is your sign to book an upcoming Hawaiian vacation! Discover the magic of the islands with nonstop flights from Oakland to paradise on Southwest or Hawaiian Airlines.

Flying with Oakland International Airport (OAK) is an easy and stress free way to get yourself to the crystal-clear waters of the islands where immersive culture awaits.

Being part of aloha means learning the local rules. In 2021, the state banned sunscreens containing certain chemicals that harm Hawaii's marine ecosystems. Visitors and residents have turned to mineral sunscreens.

In addition, make time to "talk story" with locals to learn about the rich traditions.

Living like a local when visiting Hawaii is a great way to connect with the community and create a meaningful trip.

For more information, visit here.