4 more days of rain on the way to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for more wet weather this weekend!ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the Bay Area may get soaked with four consecutive days of rain, starting on Saturday.The weekend forecast will impact U.C. Berkeley's graduation ceremony and San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race.The Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale on Saturday, followed by more rain on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday."On Saturday, We will have several hours of steady rain in the morning to mid-afternoon and then several hours of moderate showers during the afternoon to evening hours," said Nicco. "In fact, we are expected to get an entire month worth of rain on Saturday."Saturday's system is also expected to bring a slight chance of thunderstorms."Drizzle to steady light rain will move into the North Bay around 7 a.m. before it increases through the morning," said Nicco. "The rain will continue until about 10 p.m. -- that's a really long time. It's almost like an Atmospheric River event."U.C. Berkeley says Saturday's graduation will take place rain or shine, starting at 10 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. No umbrellas will be allowed into the stadium, so bring your slicker.The Bay Area will get a break overnight, before the next system moves in with increasing rain on Sunday morning."This one will move much faster with the potential of a thunderstorm," said Nicco. "But, Sunday afternoon should be dry with a little more sunshine."Rain totals are expected to range from a half-inch in the South Bay to an inch in the North Bay."It's going to be raining during Bay to Breakers Sunday Morning," said Nicco.