When's the rain going to stop in the Bay Area? Not as soon as you may want

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When is the rain going to stop in the Bay Area? The answer-- probably not as soon as you would like.According to ABC 7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco, the rain will track out of the Bay Area in time for the Friday morning commute.The rest of Friday looks very dry, sunny, and warmer than the last few days.However, a chance of rain returns Saturday morning and lingers all the way through Sunday morning.Nicco says that Sunday afternoon looks dry, so if you have outdoor weekend plans that would be the best day.In the last day, several Bay Area cities have received almost as much rain as they normally see for the entire month of May.San Francisco received 0.54" inches in the last day. Its monthly average is 0.7" inches.San Jose recieved 0.36" and it averages 0.51" inches.Santa Rosa blew its monthly average of 1.28" inches out of the water with 1.85" inched so far.