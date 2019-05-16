weather

When's the rain going to stop in the Bay Area? Not as soon as you may want

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When is the rain going to stop in the Bay Area? The answer-- probably not as soon as you would like.

According to ABC 7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco, the rain will track out of the Bay Area in time for the Friday morning commute.

The rest of Friday looks very dry, sunny, and warmer than the last few days.

However, a chance of rain returns Saturday morning and lingers all the way through Sunday morning.

ACCUWEATHER: The latest AccuWeather forecast

Nicco says that Sunday afternoon looks dry, so if you have outdoor weekend plans that would be the best day.

In the last day, several Bay Area cities have received almost as much rain as they normally see for the entire month of May.

San Francisco received 0.54" inches in the last day. Its monthly average is 0.7" inches.

San Jose recieved 0.36" and it averages 0.51" inches.

Santa Rosa blew its monthly average of 1.28" inches out of the water with 1.85" inched so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscoweatherstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
How to keep your cat safe during a disaster or emergency
SF Bay Area remains cool as heat wave hits US
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News