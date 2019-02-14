50 homes evacuated in Sausalito after mudslide strikes neighborhood

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

At least 50 homes have been evacuated after a mudslide struck a neighborhood in Sausalito.The mudslide struck homes on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard. At least one home slid into another in the neighborhood.A woman was inside the home that slid down the hillside. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.The strong storm has been pounding Sausalito; 4.92 inches of rain fell on the city in the last 24 hours and 5.57 inches fell in the past 48 hours. Winds have been gusting at 30-50 mph hour overnight through the region.An evacuation center has been set up at 333 Johnson Street in Sausalito.