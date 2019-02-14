STORM

50 homes evacuated in Sausalito after mudslide strikes neighborhood

By
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
At least 50 homes have been evacuated after a mudslide struck a neighborhood in Sausalito.

The mudslide struck homes on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard. At least one home slid into another in the neighborhood.

A woman was inside the home that slid down the hillside. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The strong storm has been pounding Sausalito; 4.92 inches of rain fell on the city in the last 24 hours and 5.57 inches fell in the past 48 hours. Winds have been gusting at 30-50 mph hour overnight through the region.

An evacuation center has been set up at 333 Johnson Street in Sausalito.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

RADAR: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagemarin countyfloodingmudslideSausalito
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Flood Warning triggers evacuations in San Jose
Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
Storm floods Marin County roads, forcing closures
More storm
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Flooding, strong winds
Flood Warning triggers evacuations in San Jose
Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
More Weather
Top Stories
Flood Warning triggers evacuations in San Jose
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Flooding, strong winds
Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Storm floods Marin County roads, forcing closures
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
Show More
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
SF Fire Commissioner asking department to reconsider the ousting of fire cat Edna
Storm system dumps several inches of snow in Redding
Lillard has 29 in Blazers' chippy 129-107 win over Warriors
BART on its way to San Jose
More News