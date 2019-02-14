50 homes evacuated in Sausalito after mudslide strikes neighborhood

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --At least 50 homes have been evacuated after a mudslide struck a neighborhood in Sausalito.
The mudslide struck homes on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard. At least one home slid into another in the neighborhood.
A woman was inside the home that slid down the hillside. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The strong storm has been pounding Sausalito; 4.92 inches of rain fell on the city in the last 24 hours and 5.57 inches fell in the past 48 hours. Winds have been gusting at 30-50 mph hour overnight through the region.
An evacuation center has been set up at 333 Johnson Street in Sausalito.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
RADAR: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- VIDEO: A rare sight in the Bay Area - snow-covered hillsides and mountains!
- Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
- Fresh snowfall on Mount Diablo captivates Bay Area snow seekers