Accuweather Forecast: 8th consecutive day of unhealthy air

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There is NO healthy air to breathe in our Bay Area neighborhoods this morning. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Winter SPARE THE AIR alert through Tuesday. Wood burning is banned.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A light offshore wind keeps us locked into "unhealthy" to "hazardous" air all day today. Our wide range of temps this morning, lower 30s to lower 50s, narrows this afternoon, middle 60s to 70 degrees.

One more night of unhealthy air is on the way. Temperatures again return to the lower 30s to lower 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 67/38
Fremont: 68/40
Oakland: 68/45
Redwood City: 68/39
San Francisco: 66/50
San Jose: 70/41
San Rafael: 68/41
Santa Rosa: 71/32

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Coast
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 33 - 39 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Weekend & Next Week:
Winds begin shifting tomorrow and push the most "unhealthy" to "hazardous" air north. We will still have pockets of poor air quality, especially for those most sensitive, this weekend. Expect temperatures a bit milder during the morning and touch cooler during the afternoon.
Still tracking two chances of rain starting Thursday next week and lingering through Monday.

