Accuweather Forecast: 8th consecutive day of unhealthy air

There is NO healthy air to breathe in our Bay Area neighborhoods this morning. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Winter SPARE THE AIR alert through Tuesday. Wood burning is banned.A light offshore wind keeps us locked into "unhealthy" to "hazardous" air all day today. Our wide range of temps this morning, lower 30s to lower 50s, narrows this afternoon, middle 60s to 70 degrees.One more night of unhealthy air is on the way. Temperatures again return to the lower 30s to lower 50s.Concord: 67/38Fremont: 68/40Oakland: 68/45Redwood City: 68/39San Francisco: 66/50San Jose: 70/41San Rafael: 68/41Santa Rosa: 71/32Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Unhealthy AirHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Unhealthy AirHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 40 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Unhealthy AirHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 33 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Unhealthy AirHighs: 68 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 31 - 36 DegreesTODAY: Unhealthy AirHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 39 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Unhealthy AirHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & SmokeLows: 37 - 42 DegreesWinds begin shifting tomorrow and push the most "unhealthy" to "hazardous" air north. We will still have pockets of poor air quality, especially for those most sensitive, this weekend. Expect temperatures a bit milder during the morning and touch cooler during the afternoon.Still tracking two chances of rain starting Thursday next week and lingering through Monday.