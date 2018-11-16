Accuweather Forecast: 8th consecutive day of unhealthy air

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There is NO healthy air to breathe in our Bay Area neighborhoods this morning. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Winter SPARE THE AIR alert through Tuesday. Wood burning is banned.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A light offshore wind keeps us locked into "unhealthy" to "hazardous" air all day today. Our wide range of temps this morning, lower 30s to lower 50s, narrows this afternoon, middle 60s to 70 degrees.
One more night of unhealthy air is on the way. Temperatures again return to the lower 30s to lower 50s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 67/38
Fremont: 68/40
Oakland: 68/45
Redwood City: 68/39
San Francisco: 66/50
San Jose: 70/41
San Rafael: 68/41
Santa Rosa: 71/32
RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Coast
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 33 - 39 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Unhealthy Air
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Weekend & Next Week:
Winds begin shifting tomorrow and push the most "unhealthy" to "hazardous" air north. We will still have pockets of poor air quality, especially for those most sensitive, this weekend. Expect temperatures a bit milder during the morning and touch cooler during the afternoon.
Still tracking two chances of rain starting Thursday next week and lingering through Monday.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!