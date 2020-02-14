Tonight will be clear and relatively mild with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be another sunny and unseasonably mild day, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. This pattern of sunny and mild afternoons will continue through Friday, but windy and much cooler weather will develop on Saturday, with most locations experiencing about a 10-degree drop in temperatures from Friday's highs. Saturday's more winterlike pattern will be followed by a chance of showers on Sunday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 69
Oakland 71
San Jose 77
Concord 75
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow:Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow:Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Upper
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Thursday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Another sunny, mild day tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News