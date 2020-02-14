Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Another sunny, mild day tomorrow

Tonight will be clear and relatively mild with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be another sunny and unseasonably mild day, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. This pattern of sunny and mild afternoons will continue through Friday, but windy and much cooler weather will develop on Saturday, with most locations experiencing about a 10-degree drop in temperatures from Friday's highs. Saturday's more winterlike pattern will be followed by a chance of showers on Sunday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 69
Oakland 71
San Jose 77
Concord 75

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow:Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow:Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Upper
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Thursday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Suspect arrested, victim ID'd in Castro Valley hit-and-run
Driver in fatal Mountain View Tesla crash was playing video game, NTSB says
Show More
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
California lottery didn't give $36M to schools, auditor says
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about 2020 Vision Tour, bringing people together
More TOP STORIES News