AccuWeather Forecast: Blue sky, passing clouds today

Highs Today:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

An approaching cold front kept marine layer development to a minimum while we slept. Clouds increase during our morning commute with isolated areas of drizzle possible. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60s.The weak cold front produces partly cloudy conditions against a backdrop of blue in our sky. Enjoy a below average highs, lower 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.Increasing lower clouds as the marine layer tries to take control again tonight. Lows dip into the middle 50s to lower 60s.A Spare the Air Alert will be in effect on Saturday.Northerly breezes develop behind today's cold front. Expect increasing smoke and haze, starting across the North Bay and sliding south, Saturday through Monday. Highs climb nearly 5 to 10 degrees by Sunday afternoon.Another push, short-lived, of cooler and cleaner air arrives Tuesday.Above afternoon highs return late next week.Concord: 81/59Fremont: 75/60Oakland: 72/61Redwood City: 76/59San Francisco: 67/58San Jose: 77/61San Rafael: 75/57Santa Rosa: 77/54TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 79 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 70 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 Degrees