Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain through Thursday

Light to moderate rain moved deeper south in the North Bay this morning. The rest of the Bay Area sees increasing clouds with a few areas of sprinkles to light rain. The steadier rain moves south into the rest of our neighborhoods this afternoon and lingers through the evening. Breezes pick up speed this morning with a Small Craft Advisory for the Bay and Ocean today. The storm ranks a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.Today's temperatures warm the most in the South Bay and Inland East Bay with some early sunshine helping you reach the lower to middle 60s. Other areas stop in the upper 50s to lower 60s.The cold front creating the rain stalls across the South Bay tonight with a chance of more showers. Lows remain mild here in the lower 50s. The sky becomes partly cloudy and dry to the north with cooler weather, lower to upper 40s.A chance of scattered showers continues, mainly across the South Bay and Inland East Bay neighborhoods. The storm remains 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 63/49Fremont: 63/52Oakland: 61/49Redwood City: 61/51San Francisco: 59/51San Jose: 64/51San Rafael: 56/45Santa Rosa: 57/42TODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 54 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: PM RainHighs: 59 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: PM RainHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: PM RainHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: PM RainHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 48 - 53 Degrees