AccuWeather forecast: Chance of showers tapering

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The area of low pressure responsible for yesterday's showers and thunderstorms lingers just to our south the next couple of days. For this reason, I'm keeping a chance of isolated showers in the forecast but not enough to warrant a Storm Impact Scale rating.We begin this morning almost as cool as yesterday, upper 30s to upper 40s. Watch out for thick fog filling our Inland valleys this morning and linger through mid-morning.Few clouds and significantly fewer storms today lead to milder afternoon temperatures. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast, lower to middle 60s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Partly cloudy north to mostly cloudy south tonight. Fog forms in the same areas and temperatures lower to similar levels.A mix of sun and clouds lingers through Thursday with isolated showers possible. Just like today, a Storm Impact Scale is not warranted. Highs hold nearly steady.Temperatures take off Friday and climb this weekend as more sunshine and drier takes hold of our weather.Concord: 64/46Fremont: 64/47Oakland: 63/48Redwood City: 65/44San Francisco: 61/48San Jose: 64/46San Rafael: 63/46Santa Rosa: 62/41TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray ShowerHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray ShowerHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray ShowerHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 Degrees